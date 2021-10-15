Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth $639,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $15,674,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BYRND opened at $16.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

