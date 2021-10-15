Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $883,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 307.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 198.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 268,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 178,481 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $33.06 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.