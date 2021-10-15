Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $67.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.36.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $742.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.19 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

PFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

