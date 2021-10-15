Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 487 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,241 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.22. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several research firms have commented on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

