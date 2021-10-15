Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,130 Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.63% of PCM Fund worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PCM Fund by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

NYSE PCM opened at $11.29 on Friday. PCM Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.