Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.73.

NYSE CCU opened at $15.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $655.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 172,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 26.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 55,053 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 128.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

