Comparing CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) & Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and CNB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.38 billion 6.04 $354.06 million $2.91 24.48 CNB Financial $195.23 million 2.16 $32.74 million $2.60 9.61

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Commerce Bancshares and CNB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 3 2 0 0 1.40 CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.55%. Given Commerce Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Commerce Bancshares is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 39.73% 16.44% 1.69% CNB Financial 21.12% 14.78% 1.10%

Dividends

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CNB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats CNB Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer installment lending, personal mortgage banking, and debit & credit bank card activities. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, including the small business banking product line within the branch network, leasing, international services, and business, government deposit, and related commercial cash management services, as well as merchant and commercial bank card products. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning, advisory and discretionary investment management and brokerage services. The company was founded on August 4, 1966 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Clearfield, PA.

