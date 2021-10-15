Comparing First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) & North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Quantum Minerals and North American Palladium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 0 4 14 0 2.78 North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.82%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than North American Palladium.

Volatility & Risk

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals 4.90% 3.90% 1.64% North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of First Quantum Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Quantum Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. North American Palladium pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and North American Palladium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $5.20 billion 2.97 -$180.00 million N/A N/A North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Quantum Minerals.

Summary

North American Palladium beats First Quantum Minerals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment deals with the evaluation and acquisition of new mineral properties, regulatory reporting, treasury and finance, and corporate administration. The company was founded by Philip K.R. Pascall, Geoffrey Clive Newall, and Martin R. Rowley on December 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

