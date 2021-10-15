Compugen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,352 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 922% compared to the typical volume of 328 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Compugen alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Compugen by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after buying an additional 73,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compugen by 32.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after buying an additional 572,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Compugen by 9.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,025 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Compugen by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,219,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 85,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Compugen by 95.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 384,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $6.75 on Friday. Compugen has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $461.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.32.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.