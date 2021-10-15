Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,161,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708,729 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 5.72% of Conduent worth $90,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,905,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after buying an additional 1,356,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,245,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,340,000 after buying an additional 47,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,319,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 682,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 71,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 1.6% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,697,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43,172 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

CNDT opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.