Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,549,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,748 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 39.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,453,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,032 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,940,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,334,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $6.81 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Conduent Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

