Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.15. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Conifer will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 38,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.