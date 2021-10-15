ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,090,000 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the September 15th total of 24,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WISH. Cowen lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. ContextLogic has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $32.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 27,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $248,739.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,348,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,160 over the last 90 days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 1,739.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 707.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 105,108 shares in the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

