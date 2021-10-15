Contrasting NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) & Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Hill-Rom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Hill-Rom 0 5 1 0 2.17

Hill-Rom has a consensus target price of $141.80, suggesting a potential downside of 6.66%. Given Hill-Rom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hill-Rom is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Hill-Rom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hill-Rom $2.88 billion 3.47 $223.00 million $5.53 27.47

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Hill-Rom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Hill-Rom 8.12% 21.74% 8.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hill-Rom beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions. The Front Line Care segment offers respiratory care products and sells medical diagnostic equipment and a diversified portfolio of devices. The Surgical Solutions segment supplies surgical products including tables, lights, pendants, positioning devices, various other surgical products and accessories. The company was founded by William A. Hillenbrand on August 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.