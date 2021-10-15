Convex Finance (CVX) One Day Volume Hits $24.13 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $412.57 million and approximately $24.13 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.71 or 0.00024597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00066683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00111676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00072388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,942.37 or 1.00260186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.24 or 0.06307813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 68,726,383 coins and its circulating supply is 28,055,219 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

