Cook Protocol Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $622,795.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00069998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00108402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00070528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,521.89 or 0.99066637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.32 or 0.06158181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002591 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

