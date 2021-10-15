Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,688,000 after acquiring an additional 212,688 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,945,000 after buying an additional 829,502 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,275,000 after buying an additional 1,093,166 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,365,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after buying an additional 347,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $31.71 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.19.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

