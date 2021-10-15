Cormark Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$21.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.50 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price target (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.44.

TSE ALS opened at C$16.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$693.62 million and a PE ratio of -3,350.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$10.45 and a 12 month high of C$19.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -5,600.00%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

