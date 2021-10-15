Cormark Comments on Rogers Communications’ Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.56 billion.

