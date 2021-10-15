Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRSR. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth $2,997,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 106,271.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

