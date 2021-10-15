Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Down 5.5%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.26 and last traded at $69.75. Approximately 9,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 264,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.84.

CRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cortexyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.94.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $2,096,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $4,247,246. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

