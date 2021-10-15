Corus Entertainment (CJR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Corus Entertainment to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

