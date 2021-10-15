Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 318.7% from the September 15th total of 735,600 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $6,757,731.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $15,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,714 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,678,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 449,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 109,099 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 719,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.94 and a beta of 1.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

