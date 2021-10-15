Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) PT Lowered to $32.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPNG. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. Coupang has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,689,610 shares of company stock worth $1,713,874,558 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

