Covalent Price Hits $1.24 on Top Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $61.83 million and $9.54 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00069393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00109905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00069022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,380.57 or 1.00468619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.74 or 0.06176132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.