Covington Capital Management Acquires 192 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $79,585,000 after acquiring an additional 75,065 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $64,981,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

