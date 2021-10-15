Covington Capital Management Buys 454 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $101.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.