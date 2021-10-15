Covington Capital Management Invests $105,000 in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

FPXI stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $79.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.