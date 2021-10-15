Covington Capital Management Makes New $65,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,210,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,889,000 after purchasing an additional 500,951 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 245,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $104.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.74. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

