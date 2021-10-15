Covington Capital Management Purchases 745 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $24.80 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.01 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

