Covington Capital Management Sells 385 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 38.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after acquiring an additional 157,221 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after acquiring an additional 527,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,041,000 after acquiring an additional 101,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $135.64 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,240.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.46.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

