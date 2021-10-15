Credit Suisse Group Trims Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Target Price to $34.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s current price.

REYN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.