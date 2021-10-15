Credit Suisse Group Upgrades NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NMIH. Barclays increased their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NMIH stock opened at $24.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. NMI has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.61 million. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. On average, research analysts expect that NMI will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of NMI by 10.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NMI by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

