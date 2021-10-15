Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPG. CIBC lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.48.

NYSE CPG opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

