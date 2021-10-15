Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Up 133.9% in September

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 133.9% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,095. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $15.50.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 78.26% and a return on equity of 80.37%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

