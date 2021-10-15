Crown (NYSE:CCK) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCK. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.39.
NYSE:CCK opened at $104.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average of $104.80. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a one year low of $79.90 and a one year high of $114.55.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.
In related news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
About Crown
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
