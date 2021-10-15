Crown (NYSE:CCK) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCK. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.39.

NYSE:CCK opened at $104.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average of $104.80. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a one year low of $79.90 and a one year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

