Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $364.00

Cubiex Power (CURRENCY:CBIX-P) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex Power has a market cap of $136,862.32 and $364.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00066683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00111676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00072388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,942.37 or 1.00260186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.24 or 0.06307813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002652 BTC.

About Cubiex Power

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

Buying and Selling Cubiex Power

