Curate (XCUR) Market Cap Hits $25.93 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Curate has a total market cap of $25.93 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curate has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Curate coin can now be purchased for about $3.21 or 0.00005217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00205077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00092692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

