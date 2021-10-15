Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Custom Truck One Source Inc. is a provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets principally in North America. The Company’s solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions and asset disposal. Custom Truck One Source Inc., formerly known as Nesco Holdings Inc., is based in KANSAS CITY, Mo. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE CTOS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.38. 195,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,098. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $375.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

