Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 75.2% from the September 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CYRN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cyren has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 103.67% and a negative net margin of 58.02%.

In related news, CEO Brett Michael Jackson sold 82,474 shares of Cyren stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $49,484.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cyren by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,338,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 512,399 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Cyren by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 101,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the second quarter worth $51,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.