Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Trading 5.4% Higher

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.17. 1,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 325,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

