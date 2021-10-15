Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $39.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,150 shares of company stock worth $1,357,291 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.