D and Z Media Acquisition (NYSE:DNZ) Trading 0.1% Higher

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 26,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 29,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Get D and Z Media Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,942,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.