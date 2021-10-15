Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 113,688 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $59,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Dana by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,206,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 106,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dana by 39.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 607,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 170,658 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Dana by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of DAN stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,401. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dana Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.