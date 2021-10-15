Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.40 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.68. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.13.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,861. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

