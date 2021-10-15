Daren John Morris Acquires 101,755 Shares of Big Lots Inc (LON:BIG) Stock

Big Lots Inc (LON:BIG) insider Daren John Morris bought 101,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £301,194.80 ($393,512.93).

About Big Lots

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc is a neighborhood discount retailer operating 1,411 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and PICKUP with same day delivery. The company’s product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.