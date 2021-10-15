Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.91.

MSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 34,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $903,579.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,961.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,279. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Datto by 166.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datto by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.56. 6,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,471. Datto has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 80.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datto will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

