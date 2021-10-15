DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $4.86

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $5.21. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands.

DBVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $582.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.60.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The business had revenue of ($1.49) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 24.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

