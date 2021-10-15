Decentral Games Price Reaches $263.31 (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $90.91 million and $1.00 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $263.31 or 0.00426720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00067789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00110883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00070673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,662.87 or 0.99930920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.57 or 0.06219163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 345,247 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

