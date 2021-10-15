Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) Position Trimmed by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,539,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,994,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,451,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,798,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,273,000.

DLCAU remained flat at $$10.05 on Friday. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,277. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

